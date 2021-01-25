Kerry and Cavan residents Covid fined after meeting in midlands for motoring reason

Fines were issued by Laois Offaly Kildare Division Gardaí for breaching Covid-19 travel restrictions to four men after they were found in Banagher having travelled from Tralee and Cavan to sell a vehicle.

A Garda spokesperson gave the example of the incident where four males were issued with fixed payment notices over the weekend in Banagher. In this incident, two of the males had travelled from Tralee and the remaining two had travelled from Cavan and were meeting in Banagher for the purpose of selling a vehicle.

Another incident involved a group of people, who had met earlier on Saturday morning last, and were found by local Gardai more than five kilometres from home. The Gardai engaged with the group and they were turned back. However, the group met at another location later in the day and were subsequently stopped again by local Gardai. This led to the group being issued with a fixed payment notice for making an unnecessary journey.

Meanwhile, local Gardai issued seven fines to motorists found in breach of the Covid-19 travel restrictions over the weekend as part of a crackdown on people engaging in non-essential travel.

The Gardai are advising people to only travel for necessary reasons and to remain at home to minimise the amount of people moving around during this level 5 Lockdown.