Man impersonating Garda attempted to enter Laois house

A man impersonating a Garda attempted to get into a house in Laois on Tuesday evening January 26.

Portlaoise Gardaí have launched an investigation into the incident, which occurred at Kennels Cross area of Portarlington at about 5.30pm.

A description of the man puts him at 5ft 8 tall, well dressed.

They say he "called to a house and attempted to gain admittance by purporting to be a member of An Garda Síochána".

The public is being asked to contact the Gardaí, if they drove through the location, were out walking there, have CCTV or dashcam footage, or if they saw anything suspicious in the area.

It is a crime to impersonate a member of An Garda Síochána, and a person found guilty and on conviction on indictment, is liable to a fine of up to €50,000 or a five year prison term or both.