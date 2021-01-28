One month in prison for 'appalling behaviour'

A man who spat in the back of a Garda car was given a one month prison sentence when he appeared at Portlaoise District Court on Thursday

Marcin Krol (39) of Castletown Inn, Castletown appeared before the court on two public order charges comprising intoxication in a public place and using and engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

Sgt JJ Kirby outlined to the court that Gardaí were called to a distrurbance at Main Street, Portlaoise at 2.30pm on December 10, 2020

Attending the scene they found Marcin Krol in an intoxicated state and unsteady on his feet.

He called one of the gardaí “a f***ing asshole” and the other a “scumbag.”

He was placed in the rear passenger seat of the patrol car beside another garda. He spat on the seat and door of the car.

Defence solicitor Philip Meagher said that Mr Krol was a 38-year old Polish man who had lived in the country for many years.

He worked in an autobody repairs company and was well thought of.

He apologised to the gardaí and the public for his behaviour on the day.

He had been in a long term relationship with two children up to last year.

Matters broke down with his partner and it was acknowleged that his drinking was the cause of the break up.

Conditions spiralled after that. Late last year he had sought medical assistance and he was referred to a psychiatrist for help.

On the day of the incident he was shopping for his kids for Christmas and for food for himself as he would be spending Christmas alone.

During the shopping trip he became very depressed. He purchased a bottle of alcohol in a shop and drank it in a park. He became agitated and returned into the town centre.

In the state he was in, he reacted poorly. He could not not remember what he said to the Gardaí and was disgusted at the suggestion he was spitting in the patrod car.

He appreciated that he did it but it was an involuntary act due to his condition.

He had not drank since and was hoping for an opportunity to remain on the road he was on.

Judge Catherine Staines noted that Mr Krol was awaiting sentence on another matter in the circuit court and was on bail for serious assault. He had been told not to drink and was drunk in the middle of Portlaoise in the afternoon.

“I take this very seriously.

“Gardaí have to interact with the public and they are putting themselves at risk every single day, especially with Covid.

“It is not acceptable.

“You have been given a chance by the circuit court, by myself and by Dr Honan.”

Noting that it was “appalling, abusive behaviour,” she sentenced him to one month in prison.

Recognisances were fixed on his own bond of €100.