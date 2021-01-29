Teenager convicted of sexual assault by spanking six-year-old boy

A teenager who sexually assaulted a neighbouring child by spanking him has been placed under the supervision of the Probation Service until he turns 19.

The 16-year-old boy, who can't be identified because of his age, was found guilty by a jury of one count of sexually assaulting the then six year old child in April 2019. The verdict follows a Central Criminal Court trial last December.

The court heard the two boys were in a local field adjacent to both their homes when the older boy pulled down the trousers and pants of the younger child and smacked his bare bottom a number of times.

The boy continues to deny he committed the offence and has not expressed any remorse to his victim, the court heard on Friday. He was 14 at the time of the incident which took place near their Leinster homes.

Sentencing the boy, Mr Justice Paul Coffey said the sexual assault had had a significant impact on the victim and his family. He said the child was left “traumatised, vulnerable and intimidated” after the incident.

He noted that the families continue to live near each other and that they no longer have the “close and cordial” relationship they previously enjoyed.

The judge noted that the boy has not acknowledged his guilt, nor expressed any remorse. He has no previous convictions.

The boy's mother previously told the court that they have taken steps to ensure their son is never on his own with younger children. He is doing well in school and intends to go on to third level education, the court heard.

The family is currently trying to sell their house, the court heard.

Mr Justice Coffey said the boy comes from a “good and law-abiding family” and that his parents are “deeply committed to his upbringing and welfare”.

The judge placed the offending at the lower end of the scale and said he would deal with it by way of a community sanction. He ordered that the boy be placed under the supervision of the Probation Service until November 2023, when he turns 19.

He outlined a number of conditions, including that the boy have no contact with the victim or the victim's family, have no unsupervised contact with children and continue with his full-time education.