'You cannot ignore the law,' driver told

A man who drove whilst disqualifed and during a period of a suspended sentence was jailed for two months at Portlaoise District Court on Thursday.

Richard Craddock (45) of 49 Kilmalogue Park, Portarlington was charged with no insurance and no driving licence at Kilmalogue Park on January 4 this year.

Sgt JJ Kirby noted that he had previous convictions for no insurance and had a suspended sentence.

Judge Staines noted that it was his third time driving for disqualified and on a suspended sentence.

Defending solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said that on the date in question he had a lift for social welfare but this lift went by the wayside because of concerns over social distancing.

The ESB also ran out and he had to attend at a local shop for a top up.

He took his wife's car for the 2.5 km trip to town. He was a good father and was homeschooling his five-year old son. His respect for the rules of the road was concerning, however.

Judge Catherine Staines noted his previous driving convictions and for driving whilst disqualified.

“I have sympathy for Mr Craddock's personal situation but he has displayed utter and total disregard for the rules and the law.

“You cannot ignore the law. He drove 2kms to a shop when he could have walked.”

She sentenced him to two months in prison and disqualified him from driving for six years.

Recognisances of €100 were fixed in the event of an appeal.