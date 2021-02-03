Speeding car in Portlaoise seized by Gardaí

Laois Gardaí seized a car from a driver in Portlaoise last night, for several breaches of the law.

The car was stopped because it was driving at nearly 90kph in a 60km zone in Portlaoise town, on Tuesday evening February 2.

The Novice (newly licenced) driver was not displaying any N-plates, while their vehicle had no current NCT.

The driver also lied about why they were out driving, according to the Laois Offaly Garda District.

"The driver claimed their journey was to do some shopping however this was also discovered to be untrue".

The car was seized. The driver will now get several fixed charge notices in the post.