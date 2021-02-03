Three people appear in court in Midlands charged with making false insurance claims

Three people have appeared in court in the Midlands charged with making false insurance claims

At Longford District Court, Judge Seamus Hughes has refused jurisdiction in the case of three people involved in an alleged false personal injuries claim following a road accident which occurred in 2018.

Janis Bukks, 1 Mostrim Oaks, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford Kristina Mieliauskaite, 34 Oliver Plunkett Street, Mullingar, Co Westmeath, and Diana Jakubovskaja, Apartment 6, Cúirt An Óir, Athlone Road, Longford appeared at last Tuesday’s sitting of Longford District Court.

Giving evidence last week, Gda Denise Dockery explained that in 2018, Mr Bukks was involved in a road accident and there were two personal injury claims made through his insurance company.

“He rear-ended a car and the driver (Ms Jakubovskaja) made a claim and a passenger in the back seat (Ms Mieliauskaite) made a claim,” Gda Dockery said.

“But the back seat passenger was never in the car. When I arrived at the scene, there was no mention of her. The insurance company did their own investigation and forwarded the document to me. A file has been forwarded to the DPP.”

Investigations revealed that the drivers of both vehicles were engaged to be married, Gda Dockery explained.

“How far did they get before the company had sufficient knowledge?” Judge Hughes asked.

Gda Dockery replied that there were Circuit Court claims in excess of €60,000 before the company discovered the link.

Gda Dockery explained that all three defendants were cooperative at all stages of the investigation and that she would not be objecting to bail.

“I don’t consider this to be a minor offence. These each deserve to be tried before the Circuit Court. I’m refusing jurisdiction,” said Judge Hughes.

All three are due to be served the book of evidence on February 23 and will then go forward to Longford Circuit Court.