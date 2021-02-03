Strict bail conditions for men facing multiple charges

Strict bail conditions were set for two Polish men who appeared before Portlaoise district court on Thursday.

Radoslaw Momot (35) is charged with theft at Tesco, Edenderry on January 22 this year and assault causing harm, theft of a mobile phone and two charges of false imprisonment at Apartment 8, Block F, Clonmullen Hall, Edenderry on the same date.

Defending solicitor, Donal Farrelly made an application for bail.

Gardai objected owing to the “seriousness of the charges.”

They said they were concerned Mr Momot may not attend further hearings and might be a flight risk, because he had no address.

Solicitor Donal Farrelly said that Mr Momot had lived in the country for 11 years, nine of which were spent working in a meat factory. He had lived in Edenderry for seven years up to the time of his arrest. He had now secured a place to stay and was hoping to get his apartment back. Mr Farrelly said that Mr Momot never had had difficulty with the Gardaí before.

In reply to a query from Judge Catherine Staines, Garda Joseph Bradley said there had been alleged threats on the night of the incident, but none since. Garda Bradley said the two young men who were the alleged injured parties were allegedly terrified on the night.

Judge Staines said it was an extremely serious offence, but that Mr Momot was entitled to the presumption of innocence.

Bail was set on his own bond of €100 and an independent surety of €500.

He is to reside at the address in Edenderry provided to the court, surrender his passport and sign on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Edenderry Garda station between 2pm and 5pm.

A curfew from 8pm to 7am was set.

He is not have no contact with the alleged injured parties and is to stay sober.

She also noted the current delays with trials and that it may take a couple of years before this case comes to trial.

He was remanded in custody to Cloverhill Prison to February 4.

Damian Prokopowicz (23) is charged with theft at Tesco Edenderry on January 22 this year.

He is also charged with producing a knife, a scissors, assault causing harm, theft of a mobile phone and two charges of false imprisonment at Apartment 8, Block F, Clonmullen Hall, Edenderry on January 22 this year.

Garda Joseph Bradley objected to bail on the same grounds as those of Mr Momot, noting also the additional charges facing Mr Prokopowicz.

Judge Staines said she was concerned that he had only been in this jurisdicton for 12 months and had no ties to it.

Donal Farrelly noted he had no convictions here.

An address had been provided at which he would reside.

Noting her own reluctance Judge Staines set bail on his own bond of €100 and €500 independent surety.

He is to reside at the address provided in Rathangan, curfew 8pm - 9am, sign on at Kildare Garda station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and have no contact with the alleged injured parties.

He was remanded in custody to Cloverhill Prison on February 4.