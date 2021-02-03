Woman drove under influence

A woman received a driving disqualification at Portlaoise District Court on Thursday.

Carrie Keegan (38) of 46 College Avenue Mountmellick was charged with driving under the influence, no insurance, no licence and no tax at College View Mountmellick on February 16, 2020.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that Ms Keegan was stopped in a silver Nissan Micra on the date in question. Her eyes appeared glassy and she was incoherent. There was methadone class in her system. She also had no insurance.

She was co-operative with the Gardai.

Defending solicitor, Barry Fitzgerald noted that she was in custody since July 2020, awaiting a sentence.

She had attended school and completed a parenting course while in custody.

She was now methadone free for the first time. When ths incident happened she did have addiction issues. She apologised to the court.

Judge Catherine Staines noted that she was in prison for the past six months.

She imposed a four year disqualification for drug driving, and two years for no insurance. The charge of no tax was taken into account.

The other matters were struck out.