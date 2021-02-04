Court finds itself in 'difficult position' with man

A Clara man appeared at Portlaoise District Court on Thursday charged with breach of a Safety Order.

Gary Keegan (30) of Raheen, Clara, Co Offaly is charged wth criminal damage and contravention of a Safety Order at Raheen, Clara on January 27 this year.

Gardai told the court that Mr Keegan was arrested at 8.55pm on January 27 at Raheen, Clara on breach of a Safety Order.

Judge Staines noted that it was alleged that Mr Keegan had went home drunk and threatened to burn down the house.

Defence Solicitor Donal Farrelly said he was happy to plead guilty and that he was trying to get somewhere to stay.

In Garda evidence, the court heard that Mr Keegan's mother was extremely nervous of Mr Keegan. She said he needed professional help and needed to get treatment for alcoholism.

Gardaí noted that Mr Keegan himself had expressed similar sentiments.

Mr Farrelly said he had spent a week in Council accommodation in Kilbeggan but that this was now gone and Offaly County Council had no place temporary to keep him at the moment.

Judge Staines said she would like to get him help and that he needed residential treatment.

“The court is in a difficult position here. What is the court to do to protect Mrs Keegan and ensure that you are not living on the streets. Where will you go?”

She remanded him to Cloverhill to appear at Tullamore District Court on Monday, February 1. She said that she would need a representative from Offaly County Council in court on the day.

She granted an interim Barring Order to his mother.

She requested a Probation Report and queried whether there was any residential alcohol programmes available at the moment.