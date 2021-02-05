Man pleads to go to prison on his birthday

A Mountrath man expressed his wish to go to prison on his birthday when he appeared at Portlaoise District Court on Thursday.

Martin Delaney (28) of Woodview, Mountrath appeared in court charged with criminal damage at Boyle Sports Mountrath on July 10, 2020. He pleaded guilty to the charge.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that at Boyles Sports in Mountrath on the date in question Mr Delaney became agitated.

He threw chairs at the perspex screens and damaged the counter. The damage amounted to €200.

He was also extremely aggressive towards Gardaí at Portlaoise Garda Station and attempted to strike out against them, but failed.

Sgt Kirby noted that he had no previous convictions.

Defence Solicitor, Barry Fitzgerald noted it was “an unusual case.”

“He wants to enter custody to deal with his alcohol and anger issues,” Mr Fitzgerald told Judge Catherine Staines.

“He is 28 today. He is the father of a two year old son. He has spent some time in Scotland.

“He is very erratic when he drinks. I have firm instructions that he wants to enter custody. There is a personality transformation when he drinks. He is worried about himself,” Mr Fitzgerald told the court.

Judge Catherine Staines asked had Mr Delaney not considered Cuan Mhuire.

“The probation services can help you. The problem is there is Covid in the prisons and you are putting yourself at risk,” she told him.

“If I stay going the way I am I will cause harm. I cannot help myself,” replied Mr Delaney.

“When I phoned Aiseiri they told me I had to be off drink for ten days,” he added.

Judge Staines highlighted that it was difficult to get into treatment centres at the moment.

“You can meet the probation services in prison. You might be able to transfer directly from prison to a centre.”

Mr Delaney said he was living on nothing at the moment.

Judge Staines sentenced him to six months in the Midlands Prison, with the last three suspended. She placed him under the supervision of the Probation services for one year.