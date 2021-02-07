Court appearance for man in his 40s charged after big Laois drugs haul

A man is due in court on Monday morning arising for the seizure of an estimated €187,000 worth of drugs in Portlaoise.

Gardaí say the man, aged in his 40s, was arrested in relation to the drugs seized in Portlaoise on Saturday, February 6 has been charged.

Gardaí discovered cannabis herb, cocaine and LSD along with other drug-related items during a search in the Laois town.

A statement said he is due to appear before Tullamore District Court tomorrow morning Monday, February 8 at 10.30 am.