Laois resident in court on big Portlaoise cannabis, cocaine, LSD drugs find

A Laois resident appeared at Tullamore District Court on Monday morning charged in connection with a major drugs seizure in Portlaoise at the weekend.

Adam Gornik, aged 45, 3 Garden Village, Mountmellick Road, Portlaoise, was remanded on bail to appear at Portlaoise District Court on April 8 next.

He is accused of the possession of cannabis and cocaine for sale or supply at 3 Garden Village on February 6 last.

He is also accused of possession of cannabis, cocaine and LSD at the same address on the same date.

Garda Paul Kelly, Laois-Offaly Garda drugs unit, gave evidence of arresting Mr Gornik at 3 Garden Village on Saturday, February 6 and charging him at Portlaoise Garda Station on February 7.

Garda Kelly said the man made no reply when arrested and cautioned.

Philip Meagher, solicitor for the accused, applied for legal aid, saying that though his client was working as a manager in a joinery business and earned just under €600 a week, he was married with three children and renting a house was costing over €1,000 a month. Judge Catherine Staines granted legal aid.

There was no objection to bail in Mr Gornik's own bond of €100 on condition he reside at 3 Garden Village, surrender his passport, sign on at Portlaoise Garda Station daily and observe a curfew from 9pm to 6am.

On the application of Garda Kelly, Judge Staines remanded the accused on bail for eight weeks for directions from the DPP.

The court appearance followed a seizure in Portlaoise by gardai on Saturday of cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €181,000 and cocaine worth an estimated €6,000. A small quantity of LSD was also found.

Gardai said all drugs are subject to analysis.