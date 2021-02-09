Lost control of car a number of times

A Portlaoise man received a four year driving disqualificaiton when he appeared at Portlaoise District Court on Thursday. Patrick McInerney (40) of 376 Market Mews, Maryborough Village, Portlaoise was charged with dangerous driving at Ridge Road Portlaoise and at Green Mill Lane Portlaoise on November 29, 2020 and refusing to provide a sample at Portlaoise Garda Station on the same date.

Sgt JJ Kirby outlined to the court that on the date in question at 3.40am Gardai observed a vehicle failing to indicate and showing no concern.

The driver lost control on numerous occasions.

The driver turned into the Bruach na hAbhainn estate. There was a strong smell of alcohol off him.

He was arrested and conveyed to Portlaoise Garda Station where he refused to provide a specimen.

Defence solicitor, Philip Meagher said that Mr McInerney was a 40-year old man who had six children.

He is currently not employed.

On the night in question he had a number of drinks at home and he received a phone call from his brother asking him to get cigarettes from a 24-hour shop.

He went to the shop to get them, travelling a short distance.

The roads were empty at the time.

He drove in a haphazard fashion but there was no other traffic on the road. He apologised for it.

At the Garda station it was not possible to take a breath sample and Mr McInerney did not understand the requirement of a urine or blood sample, but he did appreciate it now.

Judge Catherine Staines fined him €300 and disqualified him from driving for four years.