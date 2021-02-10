Man had knife on his person at train station car park

An Abbeyleix man was told not to carry knives at Portlaoise District Court on Thursday.

Elliot Loughnane (19) of 41 Thornberry, Abbeyleix pleaded guilty to possession of a knife at Portlaoise Train Station car park on March 20, 2020.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that a man was observed with a knife at Portlaoise train station on the date in question.

When Gardaí attended and carried out a search they found a small kitchen knife on Mr Loughnane.

Mr Loughnane told Judge Staines he was carrying the knife because he “was jumped before.”

He had no previous convictions.

“The problem with a knife is that you see what happened to that unfortunate young man in Dublin. You could kill someone,” Judge Staines told Mr Loughnane.

Mr Loughnane told the Judge he did not realise it was illegal to carry one at the time.

He said he had been jumped before and had suffered social anxiety. He had not reported the incident at the time.

Giving him the benefit of the Probation Act, Judge Staines told him not to carry knives and suggested he should take self defence classes.