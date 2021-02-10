Man arrested after huge haul of cocaine seized by Gardaí during house raid

Gardaí targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Naas area have arrested a man and seized €150,000 worth of suspected cocaine.

Yesterday evening, Gardaí carried out a search of a residential property in Sallins, Co. Kildare.

The seizure of drugs on display. Photo: An Garda Síochána

During the course of the search €150,000 worth of Cocaine (pending analysis) and other drug paraphernalia was seized.

A male in his 30s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Newbridge Garda station.

He can be detained for seven days.

Gardaí added that investigations are ongoing.