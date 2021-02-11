Driver in Laois caught speeding at 184kmh on a bald tyre

Two cars were caught speeding at 180 and 184kph yesterday on Laois roads, one of them with a tyre with barely any grip.

Laois Gardaí have reported the incidents and shared this photograph of the nearly bald tyre on one of the cars.

Both drivers were charged and will face court.

The incidents both happened on Wednesday, February 10.

"Laois Divisional Roads Policing Unit out and about yesterday stopped these two drivers. 180kph and 184kph. The tyre belongs to the 184kph detection. Both drivers facing court proceedings," they said.