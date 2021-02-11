Four months jail for driver with 'appalling record'

A man was jailed for four months and disqualified from driving for 20 years at Portlaoise Court recently.

Noel Holland ((46) of Ragg, Bouladuff, Thurles was charged with driving with no insurance and no driving licence at the M7 Cappakeel on July 12, 2020.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that Mr Holland had 12 previous convictions for no insurance, one for drink driving and a suspended sentence.

Defence solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick acknowledged that he had an appalling record.

He is a 46-year old single man, a father to eight children and he contributes to their upkeep, she outlined to the court

On the date in question he was asked by his nephew to collect a horse cart for him. He very foolishly undertook the journey.

He is now working full time and earning a wage.

This comprises six days a week, 12 hours a day.

He did not give due consideration to his actions.

He has serious medical conditions and is not now drinking.

Judge Catherine Staines noted that he had a four month suspended sentence which he was in breach of.

She sentenced him to four months in jail and disqualified him for 20 years.

He is to appear at Nenagh District Court on February 18 to deal with the breach of the suspended sentence.