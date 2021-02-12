Mult-million euro seizure of cannabis herb in Laois Offaly Kildare Garda Division area

Gardaí have seized more than €7 million worth of cannabis herb and arrested two people after an operation mounted in the Laois Offaly Kildare policing division area.

A garda statement said personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and Special Crime Task Force (SCTF) assisted by personnel assigned to the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) participated in what was described as an "intelligence-led operation".

"In the course of the operation, approximately 374kgs of a substance suspected to be Cannabis Herb, with an estimated street value of €7.4 million, was seized, in Co. Kildare.

"Two male suspects, aged 49 and 46, were arrested and are currently detained in Naas Garda Station, pursuant to the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996," said a statement.

Detective Chief Superintendent Angela Willis is head of bureau at the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau. She said the operation demonstrates a continued determination to tackle the supply of controlled drugs, that cause significant harm and misery in communities.

"We will continue to target those who are engaged in the distribution of illicit drugs and tackle criminality engaged in by organised crime gangs who benefit from such activity,” she said.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll who is the Head of Organised and Serious Crime raised the work being done.

"The significant success being achieved by members of the Garda Síochána throughout the organisation in tackling serious and organised crime in the challenging circumstances arising from the Covid-19 pandemic is outstanding and reflects their considerable ability and dedication,” he said.