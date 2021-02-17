Speeding learner driver 90km from home on cocaine in Laois

A driver and their passengers in Laois were caught for a shocking litany of offences by Laois gardaí this week.

Garda Síochana Laois Offaly district have reported the incident with this photo of the car that was stopped, on Tuesday, February 16.

The car was on the M7 motorway, itself an offence for a learner driver.

The driver tested positive for cocaine, and was arrested and will be brought to court.

That driver had also been speeding, at 156kmh in a 120kph zone.

All four occupants in the car were from four different households, and were all 90km from home, breaking Covid-19 regulations.

They have reminded the public to never drive under the influence, and to stay within 5k of home.