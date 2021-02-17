Man breached bail condition through facebook post

A man breached a bail condition through a post he put up on facebook, Portlaoise court heard on Thursday last.

Patrick Molloy (30) of Tinnycross, Tullamore was charged with making a threat under Section 3 of the Criminal Damage Act 1991.

In Garda evidence it was outlined to the court that Mr Molloy had been released on bail at Tullamore District Court on February 8. The two bail conditions imposed were that he engage with the psychiatric services and have no contact with Brendan Lawlor.

The previous evening he had put up a post on Facebook. He did not tag Mr Lawlor but did name him in the post. He said in the post in reference to Mr Lawlor that he would “go to war” and he “would make an example of you.”

The Garda application was to revoke bail. They said Mr Lawlor was extremely concerned at this development.

Taking the stand, Patrick Molloy claimed that Mr Lawlor had let his father down in a deal. He claimed that Mr Lawlor was “trying to steal from us.” He had “verbally assaulted me.”

He told Brendan Lawlor to get off his property and said he would go and get a gun to sort it out.

Mr Lawlor had got into his van and went home. Mr Molloy’s father was now in custody of the gun.

Mr Molloy told Defending Solicitor, Donal Farrelly he had communication problems with the people in the hospital. “I’m representing the patients of that hospital. I’m protecting them,” he said.

He said that he was bi polar and suffered from stress. He said he had not slept for 40 hours.

He told Mr Farrelly he wanted his phone back. He also said he couldn’t say he wouldn’t put up a post, but said he would leave Brendan Lawlor alone.

Donal Farrelly said that Mr Molloy did not understand the significance of his actions. His parents were present in court.

In testimony, Brendan Lawlor said he had a certain amount of sympathy for Mr Molloy. But he said his partner and daughter were terrified. He said he did not know what it was all about. He said there was no animosity between himself and Mr Molloy’s father. “There is no substance to it,” he stated.

In testimony, Patrick Molloy’s father said he had no issue with Mr Lawlor and that he was not sure exactly what had happened. He said his son had mental health difficulties. He said he was prepared to bring him to the hospital today. “He is on medication and needs help,” he told Judge Staines.

Judge Catherine Staines noted that she had fixed bail for Mr Molloy and he had breached it. “I could put you in prison but don’t want to do that. But I also have to protect Brendan Lawlor.”

She told him to go to Portlaoise hospital to get help.

Bail was on his own bond of €100.

She warned Mr Molloy that if there were any other posts against Mr Lawlor she would send him to prison.