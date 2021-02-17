Man charged with rape sent for trial

A man has been sent forward for trial at the Central Criminal Court on a charge of rape.

Portlaoise court heard on Thursday last that the Book of Evidence had been served on him on the day of the court sitting.

The man is in custody with consent to bail.

Bail was set on his own bond of €100 and an independent surety of €400.

Judge Catherine Staines assigned legal aid and ordered one senior and one junior counsel.

Bail conditions included that he stay away from Portlaoise, not to apply for a passport, sign on daily at a Garda station, stay away from the alleged injured party and provide a telephone number to the Gardai.