Book of Evidence for alleged assault in Laois

The case of a Portlaoise man charged with assault causing harm has been adjourned to April 8 to allow for the preparation of a Book of Evidence.

Jason O’Shea (23) of 196 St. Brigid’s Place, Portlaoise appeared at Portlaoise District Court on Thursday last facing the charge.

He is charged with assault on October 28, 2019 in Lillies Bar in Portlaoise.

Judge Catherine Staines refused jurisdiction in the case.