Driving disqualification for four years

A man was disqualified from driving for four years at Portlaoise District Court on Thursday.

Graham Hall (30) of 73 Fairways, Abbeyleix was charged with driving with no insurance and no driving licence at Ballyroan Road, Rathmoyle, Abbeyleix on January 21, 2021.

He pleaded guilty to the charges.

The court heard he was driving while disqualified.

The court heard he had two previous convictions, one for no insurance and one for failing to give a specimen.

Defending Solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said he was aware he was disqualified.

He works in security in Dublin and cycles from Abbeyleix to Portlaoise to catch the train to work in Dublin.

On the date in question Mr Hall and his partner had just brought their new baby home.

Mr Hall travelled downtown to get a prescription and to get some bottled water. The Garda had accepted his explanation on the day.

He was fined €200 and was disqualified from driving for four years.