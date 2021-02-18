Pleaded to possession of cannabis

A man pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis at Portlaoise District court. Rafael Renat of 8 Hynds Square, Portlaoise was charged with the offence at his address on January 27.

The case was adjourned to allow Mr Renat to pay €300 to the court poor box.

Robert Pasztor (26) of 11 Heath Lane, Esker Hills, Portlaoise pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis at St. Brigid’s Place, Portlaoise on August 27, 2020.

Sgt JJ Kirby said he had been co-operative.

He was given to March 25 to pay €300 to the court poor box.