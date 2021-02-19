Six months for theft from Boots pharmacy in Laois

A man received a six month prison sentence for theft from a pharmacy at Portlaoise District Court on Thursday.

PJ O’Shea (28) of 20 O’Moore Place, Portlaoise was charged with theft from Boots Pharmacy at the Laois Shopping Centre on July 28, 2019. He also faced a number of other public order charges and one for trespass and possession of drugs.

Sgt JJ Kirby told that court that on January 13, 2021 at Greenmill Lane Mr O’Shea was very abusive, calling the Garda “smelly pigs” and stupid c****”. He was drunk and was arrested.

On July 28, 2019 two males entered Laois Shopping Centre and took four bottles of fragrances from Boots to the value of €239. The property was not recovered.

At Lyster Square on February 5, 2021 Mr O’Shea was very aggressive towards the Gardaí. He was at the door of Euro Giant and was shouting at staff. He was hostile and aggressive, and told the Gardai to “f*** off you bunch of scumbags.”

Defending Solicitor Philip Meagher said that Mr O’Shea was currently in custody. He was in receipt of disability benefit for a long term disability. He suffered depression and anxiety. He had lived with his mother and siblings and was on a methadone programme.

There were periods of time when his engagement with the local services broke down. When not on methadone problems developed. He was asked to leave home and was homeless for a period of time.

His behaviour was representative of that chaotic and sad lifestyle. He was in a poor state of health and was sick when not on methadone. In these circumstances he became a nuisance. He took the items from the pharmacy in order to get street methadone.

Now in custody he was receiving methadone. He apologised for his behaviour and is ok when he calms down.

For the theft from Boots Judge Staines imposed a six month prison sentence. She said his behaviour was totally abusive. She said she accepted he was totally intoxicated but he had had the benefit of the methadone programme. The other charges were taken into consideration.