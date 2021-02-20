Man charged after Laois cannabis herb grow house garda bust
Cannabis cultivation in Mountrath house
A man is due in court in Portlaoise on Saturday after being charged arising from the seizure of €270,000 cannabis in Mountrath.
The man arrested in the early hours of Friday, February 19 by Laois gardaí in a raid on a house in the town.
A garda statement on Saturday morning in relation to this investigation said he has now been charged and is due to appear before Portlaoise District Court on Saturday afternoon.
