Man charged after Laois cannabis herb grow house garda bust

A man is due in court in Portlaoise on Saturday after being charged arising from the seizure of €270,000 cannabis in Mountrath.

The man arrested in the early hours of Friday, February 19 by Laois gardaí in a raid on a house in the town.

A garda statement on Saturday morning in relation to this investigation said he has now been charged and is due to appear before Portlaoise District Court on Saturday afternoon.