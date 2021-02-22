Gardaí issue appeal after theft of dogs including pregnant Jack Russell and litter of puppies in Midlands

Gardaí in the midlands are looking for the public's assistance after the theft of a number of dogs in Mullingar over the weekend.

A Jack Russell mother along with her four puppies, a second Jack Russell female who is pregnant and due to give birth this coming week, and a red Cocker Spaniel with white markings on his chest were stolen from the Ballinalack area of Mullingar on Sunday night.

Gardaí are looking for your assistance with the theft of the dogs, pictured below:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044-9384000.