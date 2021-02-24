Man pleaded guilty to drugs charges at Portlaoise court

A man pleaded guilty to charges of possession and supply of drugs at Portlaoise District Court.

Colm Kelly (29) of Blackhills Abbeyleix appeared before the court charged with possession of cocaine and cannabis and possession for supply or sale of same on November 20, 2020.

Defending Solicitor, Barry Fitzgerald said that he pleaded guilty

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that a Garda search of a house at 10.30pm found 1.2 grams of cocaine and a quantity of cannabis, and cash of €3,155. There were also scales and deal bags.

Mr Kelly admitted to supplying.

Defence Solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said that Mr Kelly was a 29-year old man who worked in a distillery in Abbeyleix.

In 2019 his life had spiralled downwards due to medical issues and he had injured three vertebrae in his back.

He entered into a period of self pity and took refuge in cocaine.

A letter from his doctor was handed into the court.

Since then a sea change had occurred. He was now cocaine free and his life was back on track.

Judge Staines noted he had no previous convictions. She ordered a Probation report for May 13.

The cash was ordered to be paid to the Peter McVerry Trust.