Court hears man was 'driving to the finish line' at sulkie race in Laois

A Limerick man who told Gardaí he was “driving to the finish line” at a sulkie race was disqualified from driving for no insurance at Portlaoise District Court last week.

Dale McNamara (20) of 65 Delmege Park, Moyross, Limerick was charged with no insurance and no driving licence at Ballycarnan, Portlaoise on January 24 this year.

He was not present in court and is on bail, the court heard.

In Garda testimony the court was told that on January 24 2021 a report was received of a sulkie race on the Abbeyleix road.

Gardaí attended the scene and observed a few vehicles there.

A male was hanging out of the passenger window of a VW Passat.

When Gardaí indicated to the driver to pull in and subsequently approached him and asked for a driving licence, the driver Dale McNamara said he did not have a licence on him.

Later, he confirmed he did not have a driving licence.

He told Gardai he was “driving to the finish line.”

He said his girlfriend was in the back seat but she was afraid to drive. He was arrested and later released on bail.

A certificate of insurance was asked to be produced to the garda station at Henry Street, Limerick. It had not been. For no insurance Judge Catherine Staines imposed a fine of €300 and disqualified him from driving for two years. The no driving licence charge was taken into consideration.