Man was intoxicated and tried to get into car

A man appeared at Portlaoise Court on last week charged with trespass and damage to a car

Sean Bergin, (20) of The Bungalow, Fairfield, Mountrath was charged with trespass at Grove House, Gort na Noir, Mountrath Road, Abbeyleix on August 8, 2020 and on August 9 he was charged with attempting to get into a vehicle at Balladine Abbeyleix.

He was also charged with criminal damage to an Audi car on the same date.

He pleaded guilty.

Sgt. JJ Kirby said that Mr Bergin had attended a house party on August 8, 2020.

A lot of alcohol had been consumed. He left the party and entered the premises of Grove House.

He interfered with printing equipment there, namely a filter cartridge.

He then tried to get into a locked car.

Gardai later met Mr Bergin. He was intoxicated and initially did not take responsibility for his actions. Eventually he owned up.

The damage to the car was €250 of which Mr Bergin had €200 in court to pay to the owner of the vehicle.

The damage to the printer amounted to €40.

Judge Catherine Staines ordered a Resotorative Justice Report and put the case back to May 13.