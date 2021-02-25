Gardaí make shock discovery of dangerous weapon stashed in car while on routine Covid patrol
An uninsured motorist was arrested and had their car seized after gardai discovered a weapon stashed in the vehicle's glove compartment.
Dun Laoghaire Gardaí stopped this car while on routine Covid patrol on Wednesday. A follow up check using the Mobility App revealed the driver was not insured and a vehicle search unearthed a knife in the glove compartment.
The driver was arrested and the vehicle seized.
