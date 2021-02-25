TD satisfied that Portlaoise Garda HQ is a 'priority' but time running out on the capital plan to fund it

Laois/ Offaly TD Charlie Flanagan is satisfied that the building of a new Garda Divisional Headquarters in Portlaoise is a Government priority following a reply to a question in the Dáil despite the fact that the clock is running down fast on a spending plan that expires this year.

The former mister for justice asked the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath the position regarding the refurbishment works and construction works at Portlaoise Garda station; and if he will make a statement on the matter.

"The refurbishment of, and construction works at Portlaoise Garda station are included in the Garda Capital Investment Programme 2016-2021," said the Minister.

"The project involves an upgrade and refurbishment of the present Garda station and custody suite along with the provision of additional accommodation for An Garda Siochana on the adjacent State property.

"Part IX Planning Permission was sought in December 2020 and is currently awaiting a decision within OPW. A full design team has been appointed to this project, which will be treated as a priority owing to the critical importance and strategic nature of the new and enhanced Garda Divisional Headquarters in Portlaoise," said the reply.

Dep Flanagan said he was satisfied that the reply provides the reassurance that the building of a new Garda Divisional Headquarters in Portlaoise is a Government priority.

Deputy Flanagan added that this matter has been ongoing for some time adding that he is keen that work commences before the end of this year.

Portlaoise Garda Station is the HQ for the newly formed Laois Offaly Kildare Garda Division. A revised plan for refurbishment was agreed in 2020 to take account of the expanded role of the building. As part of a project, new premises has to be built for the Defences Forces who use a building at the Garda Station ahead of deployment to Portlaoise Prison.

The redevelopment of the property on the Abbeyleix Road will involve the construction of an extension and the refurbishment of the existing historic Barracks.