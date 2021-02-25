Book of Evidence for case of alleged assault in Portlaoise

A man charged with assault is facing trial on indictment after the case was outlined at the district court last week.

Andrejs Stepanovs, (44) of 16 Jessop Street, Portlaoise appeared before Portlaoise District Court charged with assault causing harm at Jessop Street, Portlaoise on August 10, 2020.

In presenting the case to Judge Staines for consideration of jurisdiction, Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that Gardai attended a call to Jessop Street on August 10, 2020.

A man had suffered a deep cut to his right lower forearm.

He had been allegedly attacked by a man wielding an axe and the alleged attacker was Andrejs Stepanovs.

There had supposedly been a disagreement between both men.

The man with the laceration had attended St. James Hospital for tendon repair.

Judge Catherine Staines refused jurisdiction in the case. A Book of Evidence was ordered for April 15.