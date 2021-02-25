Teenage sent for trial to Central Criminal Court on a charge of rape

An 18-year old man charged with raping a female in Laois was sent forward for trial at the Central Criminal Court, at the district court last week.

Judge Catherine Staines adjourned the case until April 27 for preparation of a book of evidence for trial at the Central Criminal Court.

As reporting restrictions were imposed in the case, the accused youth cannot be named in order to protect the identity of the alleged victim.

The man was remanded on bail.