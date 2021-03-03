Novice driver who recorded dangerous driving on Snapchat arrested

Gardaí have arrested an individual over the alleged incidents

A novice driver has been arrested by gardaí in Kilkenny after dangerously overtaking another vehicle at speed while recording it on their phone.

Gardaí were investigating a number of recent incidents of alleged dangerous driving, and managed to identify a suspect. The novice licence holder passed the other vehicle at speed on a regional road while recording for the Snapchat app.

Gardaí yesterday arrested and charged the motorist with dangerous driving. A District Court appearance will follow.

Posted by Garda Síochána Kilkenny/Carlow on  Tuesday, 2 March 2021