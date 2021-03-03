Man gets suspended sentence on drugs charges

A man received a suspended sentence for possession and supply of drugs at Portlaoise District Court last week.

John Paul Delaney (30) of 7 Clonrooske View, Portlaoise pleaded guilty to the charges of possession and supply at Lakeside Gardens, Kilminchy on January 14 this year.

Sgt JJ Kirby outlined to the court that at 7pm at Lakeside Gardens, Kilminchy on the date in question, Mr Delanley got into a car and drove away from a house.

He was stopped and search under Section 23. A number of bags of cannabis were found under the gearstick of the car. The quanity of drugs was valued at €260.

Mr Delaney made a full admission and was co-operative, Sgt Kirby told the court.

Defence Solicitor Philip Meagher said that Mr Delaney was a married man with three children.

He was not working at the moment and had suffered anxiety and depression.

His father had gone missing in recent years, whom he was very close to.

This situation had affected him greatly.

He was under the care of a GP and was on a lot of medication.

Drugs and alcohol unfortunately became a crutch for him to deal with his anxiety and stress.

He was selling a small quantity of drugs to a few people.

Judge Catherine Staines sentenced him to ten months, suspended for one year.

“If you come before me again you will go to prison,” she warned Mr Delaney.