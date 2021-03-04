Man was found stumbling in street

A man who was found stumbling in Mountmellick had a restorative justice report ordered for him last Thurday.

Kevin Davis (32) of 18 Hillview Crescent, Killeigh was charged with intoxication at College Avenue, Mountmellick on July 19, 2020.

Defence solicitor Philip Meagaher said that Mr Davis was unemployed.

He apologised to the court. On the night he had met friends. Later he was trying to get into taxi. He had called to a person at their home and there had been a slight altercation. He should not have been in that state

Sgt JJ Kirby said Gardaí had found him stumbling in Patrick Street.

Judge Staines remarked that Mr Davis “clearly has a drink problem.”

She ordered a Restorative Justice report for June 10.