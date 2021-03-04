Men sent forward for Circuit Court trial

Two men were sent forward for trial to Portlaoise Circuit Court last week. Niall and Patrick Fitzpatrick of Roskeen, Mountmellick Road, Portlaoise are charged with possession of stolen property - a New Holland tractor - at McNamees Field, The Heath on February 5, 2019.

Both were sent forward to the Circuit Court on March 5. Both were released on bail on their own bond of €100 and without conditions.

A Junior Counsel was assigned to each man.