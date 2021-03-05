Thousands of euro worth of cannabis ready for dealing seized in Portlaoise

More than €10,000 worth of cannabis has been seized in Portlaoise with two men charged with dealing offences following searches by Laois Gardaí.

Gardaí say the Laois Divisional Drugs Unit and Portlaoise based guards carried out a number of searches on Thursday, March 4. During the operation, two seizures of cannabis were made.

An estimated €6,600 worth of the drug was seized in one search. One male in his 20s was arrested and charged with possession of drugs for sale or supply and is to appear Portlaoise District Court.

Gardaí say another search resulted in €3,200 worth of cannabis being seized in a house in Portlaoise. A man in his late 30s was charged with possession of drugs for sale or supply to appear before Portlaoise District Court