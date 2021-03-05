Thousands of euro of drugs discovered by Laois gardai in car driven by banned driver

A disqualified driver was caught with €3,000 worth of drugs after a suspected dangerous driving incident in Portlaoise

Laois Gardai say that Portlaoise Garda were on patrol on Friday evening, March 5 when the observed what they suspected was a case of dangerous driving.

A statement said they stopped and spoke with the driver, who was discovered to be disqualified driver.

On searching vehicle gardai say they found approximately €3000 worth of cannabis herb.

An individual was arrested and brought to Portlaoise Garda Station.