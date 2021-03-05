Thousands of euro of drugs discovered by Laois gardai in car driven by banned driver
A disqualified driver was caught with €3,000 worth of drugs after a suspected dangerous driving incident in Portlaoise
Laois Gardai say that Portlaoise Garda were on patrol on Friday evening, March 5 when the observed what they suspected was a case of dangerous driving.
A statement said they stopped and spoke with the driver, who was discovered to be disqualified driver.
On searching vehicle gardai say they found approximately €3000 worth of cannabis herb.
An individual was arrested and brought to Portlaoise Garda Station.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on