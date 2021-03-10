Man gets ten month prison sentence with last four suspended

A Portlaoise man received a 10-month prison sentence at Portlaoise district court on Thursday last.

Ricky O’Shea (28) with addresses listed at 18 Clonrooske View, Portlaoise and 36 Oakleaf Place, Portlaoise appeared via videolink from prison.

He had three charges of attempting to interfere with stationary cars at St. John's Square, Portlaoise on October 1, 2020; between October 1 and October 2, 2020 criminal damage of setting fire to a white Vauxhall van at Harpurs Lane, Portlaoise; stealing tools at the Portlaoise Wastewater Treatment Plant at the Ridge Road, Portlaoise on October 1, 2020; stealing two hair straighteners from Laois Pharmacy, Lyster Square, Portlaoise on February 9, 2021; stealing a prescription at 8 The Pines, Forest Park, Portlaoise on June 11, 2020; stealing tools at 24 The Pines, Borris Road, Portlaoise; stealing a Garmin sat nav at 5 The Pines, Forest Park, Portlaoise on June 11 2020; and four charges of attempting to get into stationary cars at The Pines, Forest Park on June 11, 2020; and production of an instrument - a blade with a sharp point at The Pines, Forest Park on June 11, 2020; and theft of a deli roll at SuperValu, Lyster Square, Portlaoise on January 18, 2021.

He also faced a charge of trespass at Centrepoint, Portlaoise on May 26, 2020 and trespass at a private residence at Harpurs Lane, Portlaoise on June 18,2020.

Sgt JJ Kirby said that Gardai entered a derelict house at Harpurs Lane on June 18, 2020 where they found Mr O'Shea and another man.

On June 11 Mr O'Shea was attempting to break into cars in Forest Park and a blade had been found in his pocket.

Items from the cars had been taken including a sat nav worth €150.

CCTV captured the incidents and there were a number of witnesses.

The owners had not been compensated. Some property had been recovered.

Prescription medication had also been taken in another incident as well as tools.

Sgt Kirby also told the court that Mr O'Shea had been stripping copper from a derelict building at Centrepoint on the Mountrath road.

Defence solicitor Philip Meagher said he was a 28-year old man with a young family.

He had had a stable housing arrangement but his substance abuse had upset this and he ran into difficulties. He was homeless for a period of time.

All the offences were borne out of this, Mr Meagher told the court.

He stole the breakfast roll because he was hungry .

He had re-established contact with his partner and she had put a number of conditions on it.

Judge Catherine Staines sentenced him to ten months in prison, backdated to February 10, 2021.

Judge Staines noted he was now drug free but would need support upon his release to sustain this.

She suspended the last four months of the sentence and placed him under the supervision of the probation services.