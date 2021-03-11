Portlaoise man sent for trial

A man was sent forward for trial to Portlaoise Circuit Court last Thursday.

Henry Kerry (42) of 61 Knockmay Estate, Portlaoise is facing a number of charges. He is charged with violent disorder at Hillview Drive on April 10, 2020; violent disorder at Knockmay on April 11, 2020; the production of an iron bar between April 10 and 11, 2020; property damage at 59 Hillview Drive between April 10-11, 2020; damage to house windows at 59 Hillview Drive between April 10-11, 2020; assault causing harm at 59 Hillview Drive between April 10-11, 2020; assault at 59 Hillview Drive between April 10-11, 2020; assault at 59 Hillview Drive between April 10-11, 2020; production of a chainsaw at Hillview Drive on April 11, 2020; assault on April 11, 2020; and production of a shovel on April 11, 2020.

The Book of Evidence was served on Mr Kerry last Thursday morning.

He was sent forward to Portlaoise Circuit Court sitting in Tullamore on March 5.

No bail conditions were required

One Junior Counsel was assigned to Mr Kerry