Man was intoxicated at Laois railway station

A man who was intoxicated at Portlaoise railway station received a fine at Portlaoise district court last Thursday week.

Stephen Maguire (32) of 71 Constitution Hill, Dublin 7 was charged with intoxication at the railway station on May 21, 2020.

Garda Rynne told the court that Gardaí called to the station at 5.10pm on the date in question and met Mr Maguire. He was highly intoxicated.

The Gardaí asked him to leave the area but he failed to comply with this direction and continued to shout abuse at them.

He was subsequently arrested.

He was fined €80.