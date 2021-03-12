Two men arrested and cocaine seized as garda drugs and armed support units swoop on Midlands address

Gardaí from the Westmeath Divisional Drugs Unit assisted by local units and the Armed Support Unit carried out a search of a house in the Monksland area of Athlone on Thursday, March 11.

This search was carried out as part of an ongoing intelligence led operation into the sale and supply of illegal drugs in the area.

Approximately 1kg of cocaine (pending analysis) worth €70,000 was discovered and seized.

Two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were both arrested at the scene.

They are currently detained at Athlone Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.