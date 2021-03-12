Man charged in relation to cannabis growhouse in Mountrath is remanded in custody

DPP directions in the case of a man charged in connection with the discovery of a cannabis grow house in Mountrath are awaited, Portlaoise district court heard on Thursday.

Phu Vo of no fixed abode, appeared via video link at Portlaoise Court from Cloverhill Prison. The Vietnamese man has been remanded in custody since February 20.

Mr Vo is charged with the cultivation of cannabis plants at 8 Newline Close, Rushall, Mountrath on February 19 2021.

Sgt JJ Kirby sought a four-week adjournment for DPP directions. Defending solicitor Barry Fitzgerald consented to the application.

Judge Bernadette Owens adjourned the case until April 8 and remanded Mr Vo in custody.