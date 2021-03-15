Ah here! You won't believe how long the NCT was expired on this car before Gardaí caught them

Gardaí stopped this car at a checkpoint over the weekend and discovered it was long, long overdue an NCT.

While conducting a checkpoint in Dublin 6, DMR Roads Policing Unit stopped the vehicle and discovered it was 11 years overdue an NCT test.

The vehicle was seized and proceedings to follow.