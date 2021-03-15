Man and woman sent forward for trial on drugs charges

A man and woman have been sent forward for trial to the Circuit Court on a number of drugs charges.

A Book of Evidence was served on Christopher Carroll (37) and Fiona Sutton (37) at last Thursday's sitting of Portlaoise district court.

Both have an address of 82 Rossvale, Portlaoise.

The charges relate to April 8, 2020 at the address of 82 Rossvale, Portlaoise.

They are charged with possession of cannabis herb, possession of cannabis herb for sale or supply, possession of controlled drugs over €13,000 for unlawful sale or supply, possession of MDMA, Alprazolam, possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol and possession for unlawful sale or supply.

The same bail conditions apply that were set earlier.

Both were sent forward to the next sitting of Portlaoise Circuit Court on May 11 2021 in Tullamore

Both were respectively assigned one senior and one junior counsel.