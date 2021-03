A man charged with possession of drugs and possession for sale or supply was sent forward for trial at Portlaoise district court last week.

Michael Hoey (28) of 77 St. Joseph's Terrace, Portarlington is charged with the offences at Kilnacourt Woods on June 12 2020.

He was sent forward to the next sitting of Portlaoise Circuit Court on May 11, sitting in Tullamore.