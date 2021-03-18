Fined for 'speeding' around Laois shopping centre

A man charged with careless driving was fined at Portlaoise district court on Thursday

Jack Dargan (19) of Ballinalough, Stradbally was charged with careless driving and failure to produce an NCT at Laois Shopping Centre on January 11, 2020.

The court heard that a security officer at the shopping centre reported a car speeding carelessly around the centre

Defence Solicitor Philip Meagher noted the surface of underground car parks and the screeching sound car tyres can make on them. The screech of the tyres could be heard from a distance. He said the speed was inappropriate but not overly excessive.

Mr Dargan was a farm labourer. He was a bit rude to the security officer and had written a letter of apology to him.

Judge Bernadette Owens fined him €250 for careless driving and struck out the NCT charge.